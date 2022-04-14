This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back to showcase another pet that needs a good home.

Shadow is about 1 years old and is a German Shepherd mix. He’s good with pets and people of all kinds and needs a lot of room to run and play and will love to go on long walks.

Make sure you call and make an appointment with AAM&W to check out this pet or any other. Also make sure you bring your kids and other pets when you visit.

And check out Carpet Tech’s website to make an appointment or check out their services including hard wood floors, stained concrete, VCT and laminate cleaning and restoration.