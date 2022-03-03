This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Carpet Tech Amarillo is trying to help more dogs find a loving home, that’s why they’re covering the cost of adopting a certain dog each week.

This week it’s Pumpkin, an older pit bull mix.

Appointments are required to do a meet and greet! If you see an animal that you are wanting to adopt, please contact us through email at animals@amarillo.gov, or by filling out our contact form HERE to schedule an appointment!

AAM&W also has a number of barn cats that would be perfect for those who want a cat but don’t want it indoors or want a safe alternative to pest control. These cats will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before leaving the shelter and are no cost.