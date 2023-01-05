AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above.
Amarillo Animal Management has some New Year resolutions for your pets including:
- Spay or neuter
- Microchip implant
- Up to date vaccinations
- Heartworm preventative
- Flea and tick preventative
For more information on adopting the above pet or any other scan the QR code below.
Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a mix-match and save special. You can save 10%-15%-20% on 1,2,or 3 services.
For more information on Carpet Tech or booking services call (806) 331-5142 or visit Carpet Tech’s website here.