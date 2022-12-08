AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above.

Amarillo Animal Management is offering some great prices for animals in December including $25 for dogs, $15 for puppies, and $5 for cats.

For more information on adopting the above pet or any other scan the QR code below.

Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a buy one get one opportunity. They’re asking people to donate a new, unwrapped toy for the holiday season. In exchange for that, when you book one room of carpet cleaning services they will throw in a second room for free.

For more information on Carpet Tech or booking services call (806) 331-5142 or visit Carpet Tech’s website here.