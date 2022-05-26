This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Our Pet of the Week segment continues, and this week we’ve got a great dog that needs a good home.

This week’s pet is Juliet, she is an Australian Shepherd Mix that is deaf. Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for whoever wants to adopt Juliet through the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

