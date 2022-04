This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Our Pet of the Week is Axel, a yellow lab that came into the shelter as a stray. We’re told Axel loves to play, is super friendly and enjoys treats.

Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for whoever wants to take Axel home. Make sure you call or email and make an appointment with Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare so you know if you, your family, and other pets will get along with Axel.