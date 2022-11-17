This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above.

Amarillo Animal Management is also encouraging people to remember their pets as the temperatures drop. Making sure they have a nice warm bed to get into, that they’re out of the snow and cold wind, and have plenty of food and water if they’re outside.

For more information on adopting the above pet or any other click here.

Carpet Tech Amarillo is also offering a buy one get one opportunity. They’re asking people to donate a new, unwrapped toy for the holiday season. In exchange for that, when you book one room of carpet cleaning services they will throw in a second room for free.

For more information on Carpet Tech or booking services call (806) 331-5142 or visit Carpet Tech’s website here.