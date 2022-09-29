This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is above. Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for this pet if you want to adopt.

Right now Carpet Tech has teamed up with the High Plains Food Bank to help people during the winter months. From now until October 23rd you can drop off 5 or more cans of soup, and receive 15% off your cleaning services. The technician will pick those up when they come to clean your home. You can schedule those services by visiting carpettech.com or calling (806) 331-5142.

Also don’t forget all the great pets available at AAM&W right now! And call to make an appointment and make sure to take your kids and other pets when you go looking for a forever pet.