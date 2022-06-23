This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech Amarillo is back to cover the costs of another pet in need of a good home.

This week our pet is Harry who also has a brother named Lloyd and are in need of a good home. You can pick up these or any cats at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

Don’t forget how important it is to have your pet microchipped just in case they get out and can be easily found and returned to you.

Carpet Tech Amarillo is running a special right now!

Carpet Tech’s 2 for 1 Carpet Cleaning Deal uses a hot water extraction process.

Treats spots and stains

Removes allergens and germs

Saves time & money

2 for 1 Deal details: https://hubs.ly/Q01dshpg0 or call (806) 331-5142.