This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home.
Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week.
Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have fire and water restoration services in the event your home catches fire.
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
3501 S Osage
(806) 378-9032
amw.amarillo.gov
Carpet Tech Amarillo
4510 Tradewind St
(806) 331-5142
carpettech.com
As we approach the 4th of July, make sure you’re keeping your pets safe. Signs of stress or noise phobia are shaking/trembling, excessive drooling, barking or howling, or trying to hide or escape.
In the days following the 4th of July a lot of shelters and organization have an influx of pets that have escaped their home due to the noise and stress.
- Keep license and updated identification tags on them and make sure microchip information is up to date. Keeping their licenses, ID’s, and microchip information up to date and on them at all times helps frightened runaways make it home faster.
- Take them on a walk. Before you leave, and before fireworks start walk your pet so they can have a bathroom break, and express some energy.
- Use a leash or carrier. If you have to go outside while fireworks are going off keep your pet close to you.
- Keep your pets at home. Even if your dog does not have noise phobias, fireworks can cause burns or other serious injuries to curious pets.
- If possible, keep pets in interior rooms. Keep them in a place they feel safe, and use calming music, not the television, to provide distraction.
- Provide them with an “escape.” Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot during loud fireworks. Make sure they have access to a place they feel is their “own.”
- Be fire safe! Do not let your dog go near fireworks, lighter fluid, or matches. Sniffing or eating them could cause serious injury.