This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare expects to have a busy Parvo/Distemper season and encourage people to get their pets vaccinated. They also have some tips for the hotter summer temperatures and how to keep pets safe.

Carpet Tech Amarillo also has some flood damage services you can take advantage of if your home has experienced flood damage.

For more information on Carpet Tech or booking services call (806) 331-5142 or visit Carpet Tech’s website here.