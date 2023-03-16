This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants us to love our pets this month and remind us the importance of pet sterilization.

Scan the QR code below to look at all of the pets available for adoption.

