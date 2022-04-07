This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Carpet Tech is trying to find Keegan, a pitbull mix a new home.

Keegan is a lovable and calm dog who is generally good with other dogs and is good with kids.

Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption cost for Keegan right now.

Carpet Tech is also talking about their fire and flood damage services for those who have damage to their home.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is also letting residents know to get their pet treated for fleas and ticks, and get your home treated for them as well, and remember as we let the pets outside more often this Spring and Summer, to make sure they have plenty of shade and water.