This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Meet Buck, a great pet that is currently up for adoption at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

You can take Buck home without paying the adoption fee thanks to Carpet Tech Amarillo.

You can visit AAM&W’s website to see more pets in need of a good home.

