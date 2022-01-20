Adopt A Pet! Carpet Tech Partners with AAM&W to Cover Adoption Fee

This segment is sponsored by Carpet Tech.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department has several pets available for adoption.

If you’ve been thinking of adding a pet to your family, Carpet Tech is offering to cover the adoption fee of a pet per week, when the adoption family meets the requirements.

Pet info

