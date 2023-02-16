AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation will be awarding students and professionals in the area for creative work submitted earlier this month with a coveted ADDYS award.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 25,000 entries every year in local AAF Ad Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

ADDYs are awarded to both professionals and students and will be announced at the American Advertising Awards Gala at 6 p.m. on February 24 at Reed Beverage. Tickets to the gala, which include dinner, an open bar, professional photography and

industry-inspired fun can be purchased here:

Conducted annually by the AAF, the local tier of the American Advertising Awards is the first of a three-tier, national competition. Concurrently, across the country, local entrants vie to receive an ADDYAward—recognition as the very best in their markets. At the second tier, local ADDY winners compete against winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions. District ADDY winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.

Entering the American Advertising Awards supports the entire advertising industry because the AAF, and its local and district affiliates, use the proceeds to enhance advertising through programs such as public service, internships, advocacy groups, advertising education, and consumer awareness. Selection of the most creative entry in each category is affected by a scoring process in which a panel of judges evaluates all creative dimensions of every entry. A Gold ADDY is a recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category.

Entries that are also considered outstanding and worthy of recognition receive a Silver ADDY. The number of awards given in each category is determined by the judges, based on the relative quality of work in that category.

Inquiries about the American Advertising Awards and the Amarillo ADDYS Gala should be directed to AAF-Amarillo American Advertising Awards Chair Jody Reynolds at

806-433-6054 or jody@expioconsulting.com.

AAF-Amarillo is the Amarillo chapter of the American Advertising Federation, a national network of affiliated advertising clubs. AAF-Amarillo is a diverse group of local advertising professionals that meet bi-monthly to network and share industry-specific educational programs. Learn more at aafamarillo.org.