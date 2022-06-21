This segment is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the first day of summer upon us, it’s no surprise that Americans are looking for new mouthwatering recipes to fire up on the grill. For more information or recipes click here.

Celebrity Chef Lamar Moore and beef supply chain expert Jason Jerome are available to provide budget-friendly tips to liven up any backyard summer gathering. Chef Moore will share recipes for strip steaks, strip filets, and kabobs and discuss the versatility of these cuts to maximize the beef you have on hand. Jason will discuss how you can save as much as $2 per pound by buying in bulk, timing your meat purchases for the summer holidays and how to cut a strip loin down on your own and store it safely to maximize savings.

Did You Know?

85% of summer grilling menus will be beef-centric

More than 2 in 5 people surveyed (44%) said they would buy in bulk or wholesale this summer, according to a Wakefield Research survey of 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA).

According to the survey 4th of July is the most popular occasion for cookouts or BBQs with 56% of people saying they planned to cookout for that holiday

We also asked Chef Moore about what grilling tips he has, check out his answer in the video below.