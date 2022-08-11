This segment is sponsored by the Ad Council.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As kids across the country prepare to return to school, they may feel uncertain, anxious or overwhelmed—especially amid the ongoing stress of the pandemic and fears about school safety. For kids of color, these challenges can be exacerbated: racism and systemic injustices are detrimental to mental health and can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.

Parents and caregivers play an important role in supporting their kids’ emotional wellbeing through the transition back to school and beyond. According to experts, a key way to help—especially during the challenging middle school years—is to check in regularly and help kids openly express how they’re feeling.

These conversations aren’t always easy. That’s why the Sound It Out campaign offers free resources to help parents and caregivers get started, including:

· In-depth guides for how to navigate specific topics like anxiety, racism and friendships

· An album of original songs that can help you explore difficult emotions and experiences

· The Conversation Starter Pack, a downloadable set of prompts that parents and kids can go through together

Visit SoundItOutTogether.org