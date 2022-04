AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Children creating a business plan, making a product, and selling their product on that day.

It’s all in the works for the Acton Academy’s first ever Children’s Business Fair on April 23rd from 9 a.m. to noon.

This event is for kids ages 7-14 where adults aren’t able to step in and help.

Click here for more information or to sign your child up.