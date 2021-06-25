Aaron Watson Shooting Music Video During Hometown Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Aaron Watson is Amarillo born and Texas proud, and he’s returning to his hometown of Amarillo on June 26th for a concert at Starlight Ranch Event Center.

During that show he is also shooting a music video for his newest single Boots.

Aaron also talked about his time away from touring during the pandemic, cabin fever, and what’s ahead for the rest of 2021 (hint: there is a new album being released soon).

For more information on Aaron Watson’s tour schedule, music and more click here.

