AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Aaron Watson loves to come home to Amarillo. It’s frequently a stop when he’s on tour and will be in Amarillo on April 22nd at Starlight Ranch Event Center. You can purchase tickets here.

We spoke to Watson about signing a management deal and how that will help. Watson says he should have made this decision years ago to allow a great team to come in and assist with things like publishing, interviews, and working with the record label. He says this allows him to focus more on his playing, songwriting, performing and his 5-year plan.

Watson says after 20 years in the business, right now is the most motivated he’s ever felt.

When asked about what to expect during his concert in Amarillo, Watson says there are a lot of new things when it comes to lights and graphics, and that it’ll have a mix of old and new music. What he’s most excited for though is sharing the stage with Jenna Paulette, describing her as a cowgirl during the week working on a ranch, and then coming out to “honky-tonk” with Watson on the weekend.

They’ve got a duet coming out soon which is a cover of Rosanne Cash’s “Seven Year Ache” song and Watson says it was a great experience covering this song.

Asked what’s ahead for the rest of the year, Watson says he’s got an album coming out soon called “Cover Girl” which features covers of some of Watson’s favorite female artists along with the Seven Year Ache cover.

He’s also got a re-recorded version of his first record called “A Texas Cafe”. Watson says this one has been out of rotation for a while, and he wanted to bring it back, but not as a re-release. Instead he said he wanted to get back into the studio and make it better.

You can visit his website here for the latest on his tour schedule and what else he’s up to.