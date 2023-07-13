AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo native Aaron Watson has a full touring schedule, especially in the summer, but he’s taking some time out to help the people of Perryton has they continue to rebuild and recover after the deadly tornado in June.

Watson and the Cody Sparks Band are playing a fundraising concert on July 16th at the Brokenhorn Steakhouse in Perryton. This is an outdoor event with food trucks, and drinks available.

This cash only event will go to help those in that community. You can buy tickets at the gate for $20 or you can purchase tickets here.