AAF Amarillo: "The Great American Advertising Awards"

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) is a diverse group of local advertising professionals. The club hosts professional development meetings for members and guests the second and fourth Wednesdays of most months.

Each February, AAF Amarillo hosts the local tier of the American Advertising Awards, a.k.a. “The ADDYs.” Gold, silver, and a variety of special awards are given. Local winners can advance to compete on the district and national stage.

Entries for the 2019 American Advertising Awards are now being accepted. The call for entries will remain open through January 11 and winners will be recognized at an awards show on February 23. Professionals and students alike are invited to enter work in categories based on a variety of creative disciplines. Work can be submitted online at www.aafamarillo.org, and physical entries must be delivered to the entry drop off event on January 10 and January 11, from 1-5:30 p.m. at the Center City of Amarillo building, located at 1000 South Polk Street.

Entry Prices:

Single Piece – Members: $80

Campaigns – Members: $95

Single Piece – Members: $100

Campaigns – Members: $120

All Student Entries: $50

“The Great American Advertising Awards” themed awards show is on February 23 at 6 p.m.at Hugo’s on the Square in Canyon. Tickets and more information is available now at www.aafamarillo.org.



