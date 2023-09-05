AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For more than 50 years Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now our ALT audiences are invited to experience Willy Wonka’s delightful and semi-dark chocolate world first-hand. Satisfy your sweet-tooth with this modern musical remake of the classic children’s novel and celebrate the first Mainstage production of the of the 2023-24 season.

Tickets for this production can be reserved by calling (806) 355-9991 or by clicking here.

Charlie Bucket, an imaginative boy with a knack for making something out of nothing, dreams of acquiring a golden ticket to tour Willy Wonka’s over-the-top chocolate factory and can’t believe his luck when it actually happens. Fellow contest winners: the gluttonous German, Augustus Gloop; Daddy’s spoiled rotten princess, Veruca Salt; chewing gum celebrity, Violet Beauregarde; and over-amped computer hacker, Mike Teavee, have no idea what they’re getting themselves into, as they each learn lessons about selfishness and greed from Wonka, who is not only out of his mind but potentially dangerous. You’ll devour this family-friendly adventure that’s full of mouth-watering visuals that “Must be Believed to be Seen.” “Strike that! Reverse it!”

ALT has assembled a brilliant and fun cast for this production. In collaboration with our ALT Academy, 38 Academy students and 20 adults will take the stage to bring this musical to life. Principal roles include Academy student Graham Moore as Charlie Bucket, Dennis Humphrey as Willy Wonka, Michael Jones as Grandpa Joe and Megan Gore as Mrs. Bucket. The Golden Ticket winners and their parents include Lane Donathan as Augustus Gloop, Shannon Mashburn as Mrs. Gloop, Hannah Moore as Veruca Salt, Nels Bjork as Mr. Salt, Sabrina Ali as Violet Beauregarde, Kyle Gipson as Mr. Beauregarde, Wyatt Hall as Mike Teavee and Sara Pennington-Booher as Mrs. Teavee.

The cast also includes Cinda Alexander, Claire Attaway, Ikaris Bard, Kennedy Cardenas, Christy Corder, Halyn Derington, Laken Derington, Alessandro Dieguez, Lindsy Donathan, Piper Gore, Colton Harada, Saturn Horton, Kallie Huckabay, Tia Hunt, Colby Hurt, Emerson Johnston, Dillon Kizarr, Kristin McCarrell, Ivy McCarrell, Lincoln McCarrell, Kryss Miller, Jace Norris, Declan Oliver, Treva Oller, Sean Pritchard, Nicholas Shaffer, Michael Villarreal, Wesley Willlburn, Jeff Wyrick and Ellison Wyrick.

The Oompa Loompa ensemble include Piper Carlson, Brooklyn Comer, Octavia Coulson, Wyatt Dodson, Colin Gaitan, Jaxson Gaitan, Ruby Graves, Evelyn Johnston, Addie Munkres, Libby Reynolds, Mary Caroline Saied, Olivia Tidmore, Bentley Tobias, Benjamin Vasquez, Alexis Williams and Grady Wyrick.

Artistic Director for this production is Jason Crespin with Music Direction by Jennifer Akins and Choreography by Nikki Harada. Krystal Burns serves as Assistant Director with Harrison Stringer as Production Assistant and Kallie Huckabay as Dance Captain.