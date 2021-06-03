A Unique Concept: Jason Boyett Interviews Hayden Baca for Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett, host of Hey Amarillo interviews a guest with a very unique business.

The description of the episode is below, to listen to the podcast click here.

A conversation with Hayden Baca, an IT specialist and the owner of UnSavvy Strategy, a company that provides one-on-one technology assistance for senior adults. After 10-year career providing customer support for tech corporations, including Apple and AT&T, Baca returned to Amarillo to launch her small business. She tells host Jason Boyett why Amarillo was the perfect place to introduce this unique concept. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing and TEXAS Outdoor Musical.