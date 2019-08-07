A Taste of Mead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — George and Paige Nester opened Creek House Honey Farm in October. This May, the couple decided to expand their business and open Honey Buzz Winery.

The winery features mead on tap made with honey from the Nester’s bees. There are also flavored slushies and other Texas made meads.

The idea of the winery is to sit back and enjoy life while eating a light snack and drinking a glass of mead.

Honey Buzz Winery is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. The winery is located at 5005 4th Ave in Canyon.

On Saturday, August 10, Honey Buzz Winery is hosting a Back to School Bash from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be music from Touching Voodoo and pizza from Reagan’s Brick Oven. For more information, click here.

To keep up with what’s happening at the winery, click here.