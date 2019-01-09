A Taste of Latin American Heritage Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Healthy eating and healthy foods have the power to improve the health and well-being of all of us. Science and common sense tell us that good health and good food go hand in hand. The healthy old ways have special importance and impact because they bring together: (1) good nutrition with delicious foods, (2) culture and heritage, and (3) eating, shopping, and cooking.

A Taste of Latin American Heritage is more than just a series of cooking classes. It's a chance to reconnect with vibrant ways of eating and living that once protected the health and well-being of Latin American ancestors everywhere.

This is a 6 week program, one lesson per week:

Lesson 1: Herbs and spices

Lesson 2: Tubers

Lesson 3: Whole grains

Lesson 4: Fruits and vegetables

Lesson 5: Pulses

Lesson 6: Nuts and seeds

This program can help reshape your lifestyle to enjoy good health and fabulous foods whether you want to lose weight, find culturally linked ideas for delicious meals, or simply live more healthfully

This free program series starts January 16, 2019 at Wesley Community Center. Should you be interested, you can register at Wesley Community Center.