A Soldier’s Story: How a Green Beret went from Battle to Bottling Bourbon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Horse Soldier Bourbon was created by a group of Green Berets who went into Afghanistan shortly after the 9/11 attacks. These heroes helped the Afghan people fight on horses through mountainous terrain.

Below are the two recipes for today’s segment.

Horse Soldier Sidecar:

2 OZ Horse Solider Bourbon

1 OZ Grand Marnier

1 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice

Garnish – Lemon Twist

Horse’s Neck:

2 OZ Horse Solider Bourbon

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

1 Lemon Peel