A Soldier’s Story: How a Green Beret went from Battle to Bottling Bourbon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Horse Soldier Bourbon was created by a group of Green Berets who went into Afghanistan shortly after the 9/11 attacks. These heroes helped the Afghan people fight on horses through mountainous terrain.
Below are the two recipes for today’s segment.
Horse Soldier Sidecar:
2 OZ Horse Solider Bourbon
1 OZ Grand Marnier
1 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice
Garnish – Lemon Twist
Horse’s Neck:
2 OZ Horse Solider Bourbon
Fever Tree Ginger Ale
1 Lemon Peel