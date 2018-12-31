A Sneak Peek Behind Carnival Cruise Line's 130th Rose Parade Float Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Did you know that it takes over 20 million flowers, 5,000 gallons of glue, 600 tons of steel and over 200,000 combined volunteer hours to pull off the Tournament of Roses Parade every year? Or that the parade is viewed by more than 80 million people in the U.S. and is broadcast worldwide to 220 countries? Or that some floats take nearly a year to complete each float?

Deshauna Barber, Former Miss USA & Carnival Vista Godmother takes us behind the scenes of the Carnival Cruise Line float to debut this year. This float is a floral replica of the Carnival Panorama which launched this December as part of Carnival’s 2019 West Coast expansion plans.

The float will include many of the signature features of Carnival’s ships – including the red and blue funnel, a water park and Lido Deck party – as well as the line’s newest fun feature, and first-ever trampoline park at sea, in partnership with Sky Zone.

Comprised of tens of thousands of flower petals meticulously applied by hand, the 55-foot-long float will sail the five-mile parade route and show off signature touches, such as flowers from more than 100 countries to represent the number of nations that Carnival employees hail from, snorkelers enjoying a shore excursion, and a RedFrog and a BlueIguana from their namesake poolside watering holes. A replica of the Carnival AirShip will fly over the float and fitness enthusiasts will be jumping into the fun on a Sky Zone trampoline built directly into the front of the float.

Celebrating its role as the cruise line that carries the most military personnel, the float also salutes the brave men and women of the Armed Forces with a special appearance by Former Miss USA 2016, Deshauna Barber, godmother of Carnival Panorama’s sister ship, Carnival Vista, and the first active member of the military to serve as Miss USA.