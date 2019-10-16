A simple luncheon for a good cause

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Since 1997, the Amarillo community has come together for lunch to kick-off the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless.

Money raised at the annual Beans and Cornbread Luncheon goes to local agencies that serve those who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Valerie Gooch, the executive director of the PARC, has more information on this year’s luncheon.

22nd annual Beans & Cornbread Luncheon
 Monday, October 28
11:30 a.m. To 1 p.m.
Amarillo Civic Center
$40
(806) 282-1014

