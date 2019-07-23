A Retro Road Back to School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

This time of year turns into a giant checklist for many families – school forms, “to do” tasks and endless shopping lists.

According to a recent survey, 85% of parents are worried about spending on school supplies, with more than half prioritizing budget over any other factor when shopping. Consumers are nostalgic for “good old fashion pricing” but unsurprisingly also stress the importance of being able to shop for all back-to-school items on a mobile device.

Jamie Hess has tips to tighten up the back-to-school budget with the ultimate “mom hack. This season, online retailer Zulily, is launching a Blast-to-the-Past 6-week sale featuring retro gear and prices shoppers haven’t seen for 25 years.

