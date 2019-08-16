A Place for Good Dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Good Dog Pet Ranch is a new pet lodging facility in Amarillo. Good Dog Pet Ranch provides a place for your dog or cat to have fun while staying in a happy and healthy environment.

Overnight lodging is available for both dogs and cats. Your pet will be under the watchful eye of attentive and experienced staff. You’re encouraged to bring your pet’s favorite bedding, comfort items, and toys so they feel at home.

Dog daycare is also available. It is a day full of fun activity, exercise, and socialization.

Good Dog Pet Ranch is climate controlled, has indoor and outdoor play areas, an eco-friendly cleaning system, modern bathing station, and 24/7 security monitoring.

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Good Dog Pet Ranch is located at 160 S. Pullman Road. Call 806-310-9999 for more information or click here.