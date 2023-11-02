AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —She didn’t start as a runner, but Karen Roberts, the owner/operator of Get Fit in Amarillo started running as a form of therapy.

She told her story of how she ended up in Amarillo and how she started her business on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Karen Roberts, the owner/operator of Get Fit, Amarillo’s only specialty running store. A former teacher and coach, Roberts found her way into entrepreneurship after moving back to Amarillo from the Metroplex area—and after discovering her passion for distance running as an adult. Roberts is not just a 5K enthusiast or marathoner. She runs ultramarathons. In this episode, she shares with host Jason Boyett about her education career, her path into owning a successful small business, and what it takes to complete 50-mile or 100-mile endurance races. This episode is sponsored by Attorney Dean Boyd.