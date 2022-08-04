AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — From coach, to educator, and now taking on a new High School in the Canyon Independent School District, this week Eric Gomez joined Jason Boyett on the Hey Amarillo podcast. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Eric Gomez, principal of the new West Plains High School in the Canyon Independent School District. Gomez is not only in the process of staffing the first new high school in the city in decades, but also helping establish its culture and personality. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, the former coach shares how he found his way into education, how a personal tragedy forged a powerful connection with the community, and how he feels with the first semester at West Plains just a few days away. This episode is sponsored by La-Z-Boy Furniture, Wieck Realty and PestTex Pest Control.