AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —He is a man of many talents, and Patrick Swindell is this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Patrick Swindell, one of those guests whose identity isn’t easily contained within a single career description. He’s a longtime local bankruptcy attorney. He’s a prominent jazz musician and the leader of the Esquire Jazz Band. He launched and owned the Esquire Jazz Club on Polk Street before closing it pre-pandemic. He was one of the founders of Ascension Academy and is still chair of that prep school’s board of directors. In this episode, Swindell explains these elements of his work and interests, and why Amarillo is a place that allows so many diverse personal passions to flourish. This episode is sponsored by Attorney Dean Boyd and La-Z-Boy of Amarillo.