A Look At the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum opened in 1990, then went under a renovation in 2007. It is a place for people to learn about the American Quarter Horse breed and how important it is to our area, country, and the world.

Anna Morrison is the Chief Foundation Officer for AQHA, she says that she has “been horse crazy her entire life.” When Morrison was young, she contacted the AQHA to share her love of horses. AQHA sent her promotional material that shaped who she is today. Morrison said, “I had those posters on my wall and went through the colors and the markings and imagined what my perfect horse would look like and what I would name it and so I think I’ve always had a love for this breed because of the way that it supported my initial love of the horse in general.”

The museum features a children’s exhibit, art exhibits, and seasonal exhibits. The hall of fame recognizes the most impactful horses, horsemen and horsewomen that have helped shape the industry.

Morrison explains that AQHA Hall of Fame and Museum, “tells the story of this horse and how it connects to society and to western culture and telling the story of the special horses that have shaped it and telling the story of the horsemen and horsewomen who have given so much to support the establishment of this association and driving it forward to what it is today, the largest equine breed association in the world.”

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees will be featured in mid-July. National Day of the Cowboy, which is a fun-filled celebration for the whole family is on July 27. A new art exhibit will open in August. For more information on events, click here.

The Hall of Fame and Museum is open Monday through Saturday

from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission:

AQHA Members: FREE with AQHA Member Card

Adults: $7

Seniors (55+): $6

Children (6-18): $3

Children (5 & under): Free

Military Veterans: $4

Active duty military: Free

AQHA Hall of Fame and Museum is located at 1600 Quarter Horse Drive. Call 806-376-4811 or click here for more information.