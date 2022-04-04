AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s the spring season meaning we don’t always want to turn on the oven and heat the house up, that’s why sandwiches are a great option.

Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia from The United Family of Stores has a tuna sandwich recipe that is healthy, with just a few switches to make it delicious and good for you.

Better-For-You Tuna Sandwich

Ingredients

· 8 slices sprouted grain bread (in freezer section)

· 2 (5 oz.) cans Albacore tuna

· 2 Tbsp. olive oil or avocado oil mayonnaise

· Grillo’s Fresh Pickles

· 1 cup fresh Dill & Garlic Sauerkraut (in produce section)

Instructions

1. Toast bread slices if desired.

2. In a small bowl, mix together tuna and mayonnaise.

3. Divide tuna onto 4 slices of bread; top with desired amount of pickles, ¼ cup sauerkraut, and remaining slices of bread.

4. Serve immediately and enjoy.