AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s the spring season meaning we don’t always want to turn on the oven and heat the house up, that’s why sandwiches are a great option.
Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia from The United Family of Stores has a tuna sandwich recipe that is healthy, with just a few switches to make it delicious and good for you.
Better-For-You Tuna Sandwich
Ingredients
· 8 slices sprouted grain bread (in freezer section)
· 2 (5 oz.) cans Albacore tuna
· 2 Tbsp. olive oil or avocado oil mayonnaise
· Grillo’s Fresh Pickles
· 1 cup fresh Dill & Garlic Sauerkraut (in produce section)
Instructions
1. Toast bread slices if desired.
2. In a small bowl, mix together tuna and mayonnaise.
3. Divide tuna onto 4 slices of bread; top with desired amount of pickles, ¼ cup sauerkraut, and remaining slices of bread.
4. Serve immediately and enjoy.