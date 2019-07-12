A First Look At Prime Deals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Amazon is known for delivering amazing, unbeatable and exclusive deals for Prime members on Prime Day, but for 2019, this event has just gotten bigger. Prime Day will last for a full 48 hours – making it a two-day parade of epic deals – and your viewers can get a first look at some of the deals live from an Amazon fulfillment center.

Starting July 15 at midnight PT/3am ET, Prime members will enjoy more than one million deals globally across electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, everyday essentials, and back-to-school supplies. Prime Day will also include the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices.

