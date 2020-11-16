AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 24 Hours in the Canyon and Amarillo Fire Department are excited to announce a unique partnership to bid goodbye to 2020. A Farewell to 2020 – Up in Smoke will happen on 12/31/20 at 6:00pm and will certainly provide a dramatic end to what has been a wild year.

2020 has been the year of cancellations. All outreach programs & activities of the Amarillo Fire Department have been cancelled along with 24 Hours in the Canyon. “As a result, 24 Hours being cancelled, we were left with about 3,000 unused event bib numbers. By partnering with AFD, we have a great way to dispose of them while raising money for two much needed projects at both organizations.” says Ryan Parnell – Event Director – 24 Hours in the Canyon

Today, these unused bib numbers are available to purchase for $5 each. Individuals who purchase a number can submit a statement regarding 2020, and it will be attached to a bib number. On 12/31/20, the bib numbers will be burned while safely being monitored by Amarillo Fire Department. Our goal is to send 2020 on its way and usher in a brand-new year. This spectacular event will be livestreamed on both the 24 Hours in the Canyon and Amarillo Fire Department Facebook pages.

Amarillo Fire Department will be applying their funds from this event towards the purchase of a much-needed, new, open-air drill tower. AFD’s current training tower is located at the Amarillo College East Campus near the old airbase. When funded, they will place the new tower at Station 13 (45th between Bell & Coulter) because the crews there specialize in high-angle and confined space rescue. Additionally, there will be an area for vehicle extrication exercises as well as multiple other scenarios. By having this new tower at Station 13, it will enable the entire department to work on their skills while maintaining coverage for the city.

“We’re excited to partner with 24 Hours in the Canyon to bid A Farewell to 2020. At the same time, it gives us the opportunity to raise funding for a new drill tower which will greatly benefit the citizens of Amarillo.” Captain Cody Snyder – Public Information Officer – Amarillo Fire Department

24 Hours in the Canyon’s funds will be used to partner with Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, CA. to license a new wellness and resilience program they’ve recently developed called Emerging from the Haze. This 6-week course helps survivors cope with the effects of chemo brain and is the first of its kind. Because the Cancer Survivorship Center will be offering this course, it will be available at no charge, regardless of where they received their treatment.