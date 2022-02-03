AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Caviness Beef Packers is a staple in the Amarillo and surrounding community and it’s a family tradition that continues.

Trevor Caviness is this week’s guest on Hey Amarillo, you can listen to the episode here.

A conversation with Trevor Caviness, the president of Caviness Beef Packers, a multi-generational family business that processes nearly a million head of cattle per year. Despite being privately owned, Caviness is one of the largest beef-packing businesses in the United States, with products sold around the world. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Trevor discusses his decision to work for the family business, Caviness’s position in the beef industry, and its progressive approaches to food safety and sustainability. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative.