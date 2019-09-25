AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Everyone loves coffee as a great way to kick-start the day. But, with National Coffee Day approaching (September 29th), now is the time to celebrate the unique qualities of one of the world’s most popular drinks.

Growing up in Italy, celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani has a special admiration for coffee. To celebrate National Coffee Day, Viviani is teaming up with Lavazza to share how you can throw a coffee-themed brunch and elevate your coffee knowledge and experiences on National Coffee day and beyond.

Coffee Pancakes-

Ingredients:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon ground espresso

Espresso Syrup

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. In a large measuring cup (or small bowl), beat together egg and buttermilk.

Next, whisk in the espresso grounds until completely blended. In two batches, add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just combined. The batter should have some small to medium lumps.

Preheat an electric griddle or large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, ladle ~1/4 cup batter onto the hot surface and spread to a 5-inch diameter. After 2-3 minutes, bubbles will form on the top of the batter; flip the pancake and cook an additional 1-2 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter and serve hot.

Top with butter and espresso syrup.

Espresso Syrup-

Ingredients:

5 cups of Maple Syrup

¼ cup of coffee

Instructions:

Add syrup and coffee to medium saucepan, heat to marry the flavors. Strain. Cool to room temperature. Chill.

Crepe with Ricotta-Espresso filling-

Crepe Batter:

2 eggs

1 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp powdered sugar

¾ cup flour

¾ cup whole milk

pinch of salt

Ricotta Espresso Filling:

2 cups ricotta

1 long shot espresso

½ tsp vanilla

½ cup powdered sugar

Crepe Batter Instructions:

Combine 2 eggs, 1tbsp melted butter, 1 tbsp powdered sugar,¾ cup flour, ¾ cup whole milk and a pinch of salt

For the ricotta-espresso filling: blend 2 cups ricotta with 1 long shot espresso, ½ tsp vanilla, ½ cup powdered sugar

Refrigerate filling for at least one hour

Spread filling evenly over half of the crepe, fold and decorate with cocoa powder and powdered sugar