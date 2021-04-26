A Business Lesson: Amarillo ISD Students Gear Up for Lemonade Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lemonade Day is a way to take the old school lemonade stand and make it a life lesson for students.

These students along with their family plan, build, and work a lemonade stand on May 1st.

Part of the lesson includes to borrow money from their parents, put together a budget and business plan and eventually pay their family back.

They will also have three categories to put their money in, one purpose is to save, another is to spend and the other is to donate to a charity or non-profit of their choice.

