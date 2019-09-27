9th Annual BisonFest this Saturday

QUITAQUE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 9th Annual Texas State Bison Music Festival is this Saturday, September 28 in Quitaque. Tickets are $35. For more information and tickets, click here.

2019 BisonFest Line-Up:

3 p.m. – TBD

4:30 p.m. – The Hamiltons

6 p.m. – Cooder Graw

8:30 p.m. – Mark Powell

10:30 p.m. – Kevin Fowler

Proceeds from the Texas State Bison Music Festival, also known as BisonFest, go directly toward the restoration of the Offical Bison Herd of the State of Texas. Located in Caprock Canyons State Park, the bison are direct descendants of the herd started by famed Cattleman Charles Goodnight in 1878. Goodnight began the herd on his JA Ranch in an attempt to preserve the animals before they disappeared forever. Against all odds, one herd of genetic-related Southern bison have managed to survive all these decades.

They were donated to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and moved to Caprock Canyons State Park in 1997. The Official Texas State Bison Herd represents the last remaining examples of the Southern Plains variety of bison.