AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s been a little more than one year since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline made some changes, the hope to have more and better accessible help for those going through a crisis.

Now 988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offering 24/7 call, text, and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

MacKenzie Ellis, a volunteer for AFSP West Texas Chapter speaks with us about what we’ve seen over the past year, why it’s important we still talk about 988 and what her and the organization are hoping to see over the next year for 988.