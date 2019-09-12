7th Annual Calling All Slug Bugs Car Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Celebrate the Slug Bug this weekend at the 7th Annual Calling All Slug Bugs Car Show!

The car show is on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Street Volkswagon, 5000 South Soncy.

The event is free & open to the public.

Participants can register at streetvw.com/slugbug or onsight. Registration is free.

Donations are being collected for Young Life of Amarillo.

There will be cars from the 60s, 70s & many more, plus free food and drinks.

Awards will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Street Volkswagen
5000 South Soncy Road
806.350.8999
www.streetvw.com

