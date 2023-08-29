AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s the signature fundraising event for Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, and you can experience it this weekend as the 79th Annual Boys Ranch Rodeo kicks off on September 2nd.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $20 for box seats, and kids 6 and under get in free. That ticket includes Adventurefest, a BBQ lunch and then the rodeo which starts in the afternoon.

Adventurefest-11 a.m.

This event includes some excitement and a little bit of a challenge. Events like noodle horse building, baby goat encounters, face painting, a dunking booth, and dunk a local celebrity/community icon.

BBQ Lunch-Noon

After all of the fun at Adventurefest, make sure you stop by and have some BBQ for lunch as well as the famous Boys Ranch fried pies.

Rodeo-2:30 p.m.

It wouldn’t be the Boys Ranch Rodeo without the rodeo starting in the afternoon. You can expect events like Stick Horse Racing, Mutton Busting, Calf Riding, Roping, Bronc Riding and Barrel Racing.

