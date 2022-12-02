AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is embarking on a two-state free holiday concert tour to bring some good cheer across Oklahoma and Texas this holiday season.

The band will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, from Big Band to rock-and-roll, sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

“Army bands have been raising the spirit of the American Soldiers and the public for centuries,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general. “The holiday season would not be complete without hearing the sounds of the holiday season from the 77th Army Band.”

The 77th Army Band will be in Amarillo Dec. 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information and updates on the 77th Army Band Holiday Concert Tour, please visit the Fort Sill Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/officialftsill.