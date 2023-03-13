AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Shamrock’s 76th Annual St. Patrick’s Celebration, The Official St. Patrick’s Day Celebration for the State of Texas, will kick off Friday, March 17th with three days full of St. Patrick’s events!

The fun starts Friday with the opening of the Carnival, followed by the kickoff banquet and Country Club Dance featuring River Drivers and Seth Ward & The Silence.

Saturday, a full schedule of events is on tap starting with the 5K Run, Old Settlers Reunion, Shotgun Shoot, and Donegal Bead Contest followed by the 76th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade at 10:30 am, which will run down Main Street.

“We are so excited to welcome dozens of groups from all over the region to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” explains organizer Mark Howard. “The response has simply been amazing so we’re confident this year will be one for the books!”

After the parade, participants will enjoy dozens of events including a Motorcycle Rally & Poker Run, the Legends Car Show, the Annual Cornhole Tournament, the Ranch Rodeo & Open Ranch Bronc Ride, Rusty’s Wing Eating Contest, the Green Beer Pour and much more!

“Saturday will be topped off with an amazing Christian Concert from 7eventh Time Down and the Big Dance, which features Cody Canada & The Departed, Seth Ward & The Silence, the River Drivers, and Ian Tonroy,” explains Howard.

The festivities begin again Sunday at 9 am with the Gravel Grinder Bike Ride, followed by the opening of the Carnival and the Arts & Crafts Show. The Annual Lad-n-Lassie Pageant will also be held Sunday at the Shamrock High School Auditorium.

A full calendar detailing this year’s planned events can be found at ShamrockStPatricks.com along with links to buy concert tickets.