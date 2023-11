AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual tradition where you can eat a hardy meal of German sausage, Sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and more.

The 72nd Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival is on November 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Plates are $20 and they will have a drawing, country store, bazaar, as well as sausage and sauerkraut sales.