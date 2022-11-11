AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual tradition of fellowship and amazing food, the the Umbarger German Sausage Festival is happening soon.
71st Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival
Sunday, November 13, 2022
St. Mary’s Parish Hall
Lunch only- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
ALL PLATES –$20
Limited Plates Available
Meal consists of German Sausage, Sauerkraut,
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans,
Applesauce, and Homemade Bread
NO DRIVE THROUGH AVAILABLE
Also there will be a Drawing, Country Store,Bazaar,
Sausage and Sauerkraut Sales