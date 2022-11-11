AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual tradition of fellowship and amazing food, the the Umbarger German Sausage Festival is happening soon.

71st Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival

Sunday, November 13, 2022

St. Mary’s Parish Hall

Lunch only- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

ALL PLATES –$20

Limited Plates Available

Meal consists of German Sausage, Sauerkraut,

Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans,

Applesauce, and Homemade Bread

NO DRIVE THROUGH AVAILABLE

Also there will be a Drawing, Country Store,Bazaar,

Sausage and Sauerkraut Sales